 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlyn P. Lasso
0 comments

Marlyn P. Lasso

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marlyn P. Lasso

Marlyn P. Lasso, 71, passed away on Friday, November 13 at Ascension-All Saints.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service will be held for the family. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News