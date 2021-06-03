UNION GROVE—Marlyn “Marlee” Louise Schaefer (nee Walch), age 91, passed away on May 31, 2021. She was born March 15, 1930 to Edgar and Hazel (nee Warne) Walch in Roxbury, WI. She married Herbert William Schaefer on November 15, 1952 and together they raised nine children. Marlee was an incredibly hard worker helping out with the family farm in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin and babysitting starting at the age of 11. At the age of 17 she moved to Chicago to attended the Ray Vogue Art School. While there she worked at Marshall Fields while attending school. She also worked at Dennison’s Store in Madison. Marlee worked for Racine County Human Services for twenty years from 1973-1993 and retired as a Lead Financial Assistance Worker. Marlyn was an active and committed volunteer for numerous organizations including St. Robert church and the Veterans Center, but she was very proud of the 25 years of tutoring to inmates at the Robert Ellsworth Women’s Prison in Dover, WI. She gave countless women the gift of literacy, helping to transform their lives in the process. Marlyn’s most beloved job was that of caring for her children and being a loving grandmother. She was a founding member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, where she remained a member for more than 56 years. As part of the church choir, she was afforded the opportunity to sing at the Vatican in Rome. She was actively involved in theater including a stint with the Bond Theater in Prairie du Sac. She had a love of the arts and especially music. She knew the lyrics of literally thousands of songs and enjoyed genre from the big band era to the current pop songs. Travel filled much of her life with Marlee visiting all 50 United States. She also made a number of trips to Europe visiting Italy, Romania, Spain, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, England, Scotland, and Holland. She also travel to Australia, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. Her hobbies included bowling, baking pies and bread, reading, gardening, and she was a skilled bridge player. She was a total Wisconsin sports fan who loved the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.