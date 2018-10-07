Marlyn Joan Christensen
October 10, 1935 - September 27, 2018
CALEDONIA - It is with great sadness the family of Marlyn 'Mar' (nee: Hornyak) Christensen announces her passing on Thursday, September 27, 2018, in her home after a brief illness.
Marlyn was born on October 10, 1935 to John and Marie (Thieme) Hornyak. Marlyn enjoyed 52 years of marriage to her love, Milton E. Christensen. Milt preceded her in death on March 2, 2005.
Marlyn's life was devoted to raising her family, caring for and tending to others needs. She made her home a sanctuary that, like her, was warm, welcoming and unpretentious. It was the meeting place where countless meals were enjoyed together, and the table was open to all. Marlyn accepted everyone into her life and home without judgment or question, gently offering love and acceptance. Marlyn was kind and genuinely authentic, a Proverbs 31 woman of deep faith, who was loved and respected by all who were blessed to know her. Marlyn's greatest joy was not in things, but in her family.
She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her children; Milt Jr., Timothy, Caren Larsen, and Brad (Laura) Christensen as well as her sister and best friend, Phyllis Morgenson. Marlyn will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Joshua (Monique) LaBrasca, Melisa (Matt Lein) Christensen; Hollie, McKenzie and Ella Christensen, Tatjana and Danielle Wishart; great grandchildren, Julieanna and Trevor LaBrasca; Marissa, Mallory, Melanie and Maggie LaBrasca; Fina and Mateo Lein. Marlyn is further survived by loving nieces, nephews and their children. Goddaughter, Julie Hansen and special loved ones, Jean Christensen, Krisa Martin, Jeff (Terri) Stauss and many loving friends.
In addition to her husband Milt, Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son; Aunts Grace (Chris) Brusha and Floras (Dick) Morgan, two brothers, a sister-in-law, nephew Steve Morgan and her beloved grandson, Daniel LaBrasca.
Marlyn requested the following song be included in her obituary:
'Just one Rose will Do'
When time shall come for my leaving, when I bid you adieu, don't spend your money for flowers, Just one rose will do. I'll go to a beautiful garden when my life's work is through. Don't spend your money on flowers, Just one rose will do. I want a good old time preacher, to preach the gospel truth. I want no tales of my history, then just one rose will do. I'll need no organization to make a big to-do, just have some good old time singing. Then just one rose will do.
A celebration of Marlyn's life will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
