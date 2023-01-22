Marlyn Jean Weber

Feb. 28, 1932 - Dec. 30, 2022

EAU CLAIRE - Marlyn Jean Weber, of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully on December 30, 2022, with family by her side.

Jean was born on February 28, 1932, in Kohler, WI to the late William and Mildred (nee: Roen) Porter. She was married to Carl W. Weber on July 3, 1954, and they made Racine home, working and raising their family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm with Father Michael Petersen officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire is assisting the family. To view a complete obituary and share online condolences visit www.lenmarkfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/about/donations#gift03).