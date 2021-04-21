Marlis A. Peterson

RACINE—Marlis Ann Peterson, age 80, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 23, 2021, 12-1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
