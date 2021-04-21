 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlis A. Peterson
0 comments

Marlis A. Peterson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marlis A. Peterson

RACINE—Marlis Ann Peterson, age 80, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 23, 2021, 12-1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why does the second COVID shot cause trouble?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News