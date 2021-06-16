April 19, 1949—June 11, 2021

CAPE CORAL, FL—Marlene S. Chekanoff, 72, of Cape Coral passed away with her family by her side Friday, June 11, 2021. Born April 19, 1949 in Racine, WI, Marlene attended Washington Park High School, graduating in 1967. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1971, where she was a proud member of—Alpha Omicron Pi. Marlene returned to Park High School in 1977 where she would teach for over 25 years and was influential in developing a home economics adaptive program for special needs students. A teacher, wife, mother, and grandmother, Marlene was always in service to others, expressing her endless love through her many incredible talents including her passion for knitting, quilting and cooking.

Marlene is survived by her beloved spouse and best friend, Boris C. Chekanoff of 49 years, daughters Nicole (Jake) Rodgers and Kari Mikulanec, grandchildren Maxwell, Amalia, Declan, Logan, Charlotte, and Sebastian. She is further survived by her dear sister Cynthia Christensen, sister in law Lucky LaMeer as well as nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elaine Christensen, and mother and father in law, Molly and Boris K. Chekanoff.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. with service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral, FL. The family will be organizing a celebration of Marlene’s life to take place in her hometown of Racine, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Marlene’s name to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA).