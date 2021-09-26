CAPE CORAL, FL — Marlene S. Chekanoff (nee: Christensen), 72, of Cape Coral, FL passed away with her family by her side Friday, June 11, 2021.

A celebration of her life and memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, WI. Family, friends and acquaintances who would like to join and honor her wonderful life are welcome.