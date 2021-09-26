 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlene S. Chekanoff (nee Christensen)
0 Comments

Marlene S. Chekanoff (nee Christensen)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marlene S. Chekanoff (nee Christensen)

April 19, 1949—June 11, 2021

CAPE CORAL, FL — Marlene S. Chekanoff (nee: Christensen), 72, of Cape Coral, FL passed away with her family by her side Friday, June 11, 2021.

A celebration of her life and memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, WI. Family, friends and acquaintances who would like to join and honor her wonderful life are welcome.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News