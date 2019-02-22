Marlene Ruth Sheard

November 27, 1935—February 17, 2019
Sheard, Marlene Ruth (nee: Gendrich) age 83, of Honey Creek, Wisconsin, joined her family members in Heaven on Sunday, February 17, 2019, after a long journey with dementia.
Marlene was born in Burlington to John and Clarissa (nee. King) Gendrich on November 27, 1935. She spent most of her life in the Honey Creek area. Marlene married Dean Sheard on November 28, 1953 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. They celebrated their 65th anniversary last November. They made their home in Honey Creek where they raised their family of five children. Marlene worked a few years at Nestle’s in Burlington, but her true love was taking care of her family.
Marlene is survived by loving husband Dean, five children: Gail (Terry) Tomkowiak, Cheri (Tom) Moriva, Craig (Susie) Sheard, Karen Sheard, and Diane (Jim) Stardy; ten grandchildren: Jeremy (Andrea) Augle, Chad (Krista) Augle, Anna Tomkowiak, Mike (Emily) Tomkowiak, Anthony Sheard, Anna Sheard John Stardy, Mat (Teri) Moriva, Jim Moriva, and Megan Moriva; ten great-grandchildren: Tyler, Josie, Zelda, Ivar, Addisyn, Evan, Abigail, Olivia, Gracie and Brooke; one brother: Bill Gendrich, one sister: Ann Kaebisch, and one sister-in-law: Lois Clark.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, Wi 53185. Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery will follow the mass. Marlene’s family suggest memorials to Karen Sheard to be distributed as per Marlene’s wishes.
Marlene’s family would like to send a special heart felt thank you to Rhonda, Lynn and The Hospice Team, Beth, Tammy, Sandy and Ester for all the loving care they gave Marlene.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
(262)534-2233
