Marlene M. Theisen (nee: Kohlmann)

November 9, 1939 - November 9, 2021

RACINE - Marlene M. Theisen passed away peacefully on her 82nd birthday, November 9, 2021 at Shorelight Memory Care at Siena. Marlene was born in Manitowoc on November 9, 1939, daughter of the late Edmund and Margaret (nee Zipperer) Kohlmann.

On February 13, 1960, Marlene was united in marriage to Robert Theisen. Bob preceded her in death on April 22, 2004. She was employed with Jacobsen Textron for twenty-seven years before retiring in 2001. Marlene had been a member of St. Rita Catholic Church since 1962. In her spare time, she enjoyed staying active, bowling, playing cards, gardening, sewing, crafting, the Milwaukee Brewers and socializing with "The Harmony Girls". A loving and caring woman, Marlene always loved spending time with her family.

Marlene will be dearly missed by her children: Nanci (Erin) Gallagher, Daniel (Sharon) Theisen, Sandra Theisen, Julie (Jerry) Sisak; grandchildren: James (Michelle) Gallagher, Jennifer Gallagher, Natalie (Andrew) Severson, Courtney Theisen, Matthew Sisak, Kathryn Sisak; great grandchildren: Sam and Ruth Gallagher; her loving and committed companion, Paul Kroes and his family; brothers: Leonard (Marlene) Kohlmann, Jim (Betty) Kohlmann; sisters: Karen (Kurt) Trippler, Marge (Dennis) Behnke; sisters-in-law: Pat Kohlmann, Susan Wanek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Kohlmann; father and mother-in-law, William and Margaret Theisen; in-laws: Gene and Charlotte Mezera, Mike and Elaine O'Connor, Richard Theisen and nephew Terry Kohlmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Monday November 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church and American Cancer Society have been suggested.The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Shorelight Memory Care at Siena and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

