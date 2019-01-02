Try 1 month for 99¢
Marlene M. Petersen

May 18, 1937—December 30, 2018

RACINE—Marlene Mae (nee: Schultz) Petersen, 81, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine on May 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Robert and Leona (nee: Staaden) Schultz. Marlene was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. She worked as a bus driver for Flash for over 32 years. On February 6, 1971, Marlene was united in marriage to Paul A. Petersen. She was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and a current member of Living Hope Lutheran Church. She was in the church choir and taught Sunday School. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling, most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband, Paul, children, Richard (Diane) Petersen and Dorene (John) Lipp, sister, Gloria (Scott) Cisco; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) DeGroot, Matthew Collins, Dustin Collins, and great granddaughter, Dani Mae DeGroot. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marlene is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Sandbach.

Funeral services for Marlene will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

