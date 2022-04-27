May 7, 1947—April 24, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Marlene Laura Bohlman, 74, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Racine on May 7, 1947, daughter of the late Lester and Helene (nee Kish) Konrad.

Marlene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Bohlman, on November 22, 1969, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Racine. Michael preceded her in death on September 9, 1988.

Marlene was a teacher in the Racine Unified School District from 1969 – 2005. She liked to travel the world with family. She enjoyed such places as Germany, Italy, and Spain just to name a few. Marlene loved to go shopping, especially for antiques and jewelry. When the grandchildren arrived, she spent a lot of time spoiling and doting on her grandchildren.

Marlene leaves to cherish her memory, sons: Scott (Theresa) Bohlman, Steve Bohlman; grandson, Oliver Bohlman; granddaughter, Gwendolyn Bohlman; brother, Thomas (Judy) Konrad; sister-in-law, Diane (Jim) Badtke; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Helene Konrad; and husband, Michael Bohlman.

A graveside celebration of Marlene’s life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet the family at the gate of the cemetery for procession to the grave site.

