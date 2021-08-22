Marlene Joy Wilson

Marlene was a founding member of the Lighthouse Quilt Guild, a Big Sister, a loyal volunteer at the Racine Food Bank and most importantly a member of the Monday Night Big Dog quilt group who she met with for over 40 years. She was instrumental in the Friends of Ozella Quilt Project and became great friends of all who participated.

Marlene worked for Dr. Don Baumblatt as a Medical Assistant and retired in 1994 after 25 years.

Marlene was adored by her children, Kathi (Carrie) Wilson Massey of Racine, WI, David Wilson of Olympia, WA and Peter Wilson of Milwaukee, WI. In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brothers David, Ralph and Tommy. We are especially grateful she has been reunited with her brother David Arthur who passed away at 14 of polio, 67 years ago. Three of her Big Dog Quilting friends also preceded her in death, Gerri Botting, Pat Burmeister and Kathy Dick.

Thank you to Vicki, Paul and Dianna for giving so much time and attention to our mother with quilt visits, flowers and just a chit chat. Our mother was locked in from the pandemic for one whole year and your “Quilt show & Tell” window visits lifted her spirits!