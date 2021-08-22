October 16, 1932—July 26, 2021
RACINE—Marlene Joy Wilson, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2021 at the age of 88 in her apartment at The Pillars Assisted Living Facility in Racine, WI. Marlene was born on October 16, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Jeanette E. (Gibson) Dostal and Morris A. Dostal.
On May 23, 1953, Marlene was united in marriage to Theodore J. Wilson. They shared many years together and raised three beautiful children together before his passing on January 25, 2007. Marlene was a long-time member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church and the last 10 years, First Presbyterian Church.
If you knew Marlene, you probably received a hand-made photocard or note of gratitude, encouragement or kindness and appreciation. When you were with her, she always made you feel special. Our mother truly LOVED you! Her optimism, shining spirit and joyfulness were uplifting to everyone she met.
She loved a costume party, a quilt gathering, a family reunion and she could take a joke played on her!
She loved to travel and take photos of nature to create a beautiful card. She loved to take a ride on her bicycle to Lake Michigan and enjoy a full moon coming up over the lake.
She was most happy spending time with her children and her daughter-in- law Carrie who loved her dearly. She loved quilting or connecting with friends and always said her most prized possession was her sewing machine.
Marlene was a founding member of the Lighthouse Quilt Guild, a Big Sister, a loyal volunteer at the Racine Food Bank and most importantly a member of the Monday Night Big Dog quilt group who she met with for over 40 years. She was instrumental in the Friends of Ozella Quilt Project and became great friends of all who participated.
Marlene worked for Dr. Don Baumblatt as a Medical Assistant and retired in 1994 after 25 years.
Marlene was adored by her children, Kathi (Carrie) Wilson Massey of Racine, WI, David Wilson of Olympia, WA and Peter Wilson of Milwaukee, WI. In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brothers David, Ralph and Tommy. We are especially grateful she has been reunited with her brother David Arthur who passed away at 14 of polio, 67 years ago. Three of her Big Dog Quilting friends also preceded her in death, Gerri Botting, Pat Burmeister and Kathy Dick.
Thank you to Vicki, Paul and Dianna for giving so much time and attention to our mother with quilt visits, flowers and just a chit chat. Our mother was locked in from the pandemic for one whole year and your “Quilt show & Tell” window visits lifted her spirits!
Very special thank you to Karen Shulz, Activities Director at The Pillars Assisted Living for all the love and creative attention you gave to our mother during the pandemic. She so appreciated all the crafts and fun ways to be with her friends. Thank you also to Mary, Kelly, Bev, Minnie, Reese, Yolanda and Rivera. You will never know what it meant to us for the wonderful care she received.
Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., on Saturday August 28, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service celebrating Marlene’s life to start at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Racine Arts Council ArtStart program have been suggested with a donation also being made to the Wisconsin Quilt Museum in Cedarburg.
