Marlene J. Schiestle (Nee: Hermes)

Marlene graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1962,” and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Dominican College. On August 1, 1970, she married the love of her life, John F. “Jack” Schiestle at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They have been blessed with nearly fifty years of marriage. As an educator, Marlene molded the minds of countless children in Racine, starting her teaching career at St. Patrick’s Catholic School, then Stephen Bull, and lastly at Jerstad-Agerholm for a total of thirty-eight years before retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Racine Educators Association (REA). In her spare time, Marlene enjoyed her travels around the world, going to musicals, sports, shopping, especially for Christmas gifts and decorations, and outings with the DC club. She will be remembered for her incredible cooking, especially her famous seven-layer salad, her love of music, and her beautiful voice. Marlene was the official scorekeeper and head cheerleader for fifty years for Jack’s Kiwanis baseball teams, and she kept score for over 1400 of Jack’s games. Affectionately known as “The Viper“ to the players, Marlene could manage the players with a certain look or a smile. Above all, Marlene will be best remembered for her great love and dedication to her students, her baseball players, and her family. She was the chairlady of prayers for family and friends.