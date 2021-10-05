Marlene Hegeman

Marlene’s journey began May 1941 in Racine, Wisconsin. As eldest of four and only daughter born to Harry and Doris Mich, her journey as a caregiver began at a very early age. Her surviving brothers Ken, Steve and Randy know better than anyone the loving and caring woman she was. In Racine, Marlene attended St. Catherine’s High School where she would meet the love of her life, Fred Hegeman. That meeting resulted in 59 years of marriage as of August 2021. Their early married life found them moving many times throughout the Midwest but eventually setting their young family’s roots in Danville, California. Marlene found much elation in building their home life. The front door was always unlocked and no person was ever turned away. Any and every life celebration happened in that house with her at the helm. Birthday parties, baby showers, going away parties, countless celebratory dinners just to name a few. Some of her greatest sources of joy and pride was throwing a great party and making sure everyone was taken care of.