May 21, 1941—October 1, 2021
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA—Marlene Hegeman of St. Simons Island GA, departed her beautifully lived earthly life on Friday October 1, 2021. From coast to coast and in between, Marlene exuded graciousness and comfort to those who came in contact with her.
Marlene’s journey began May 1941 in Racine, Wisconsin. As eldest of four and only daughter born to Harry and Doris Mich, her journey as a caregiver began at a very early age. Her surviving brothers Ken, Steve and Randy know better than anyone the loving and caring woman she was. In Racine, Marlene attended St. Catherine’s High School where she would meet the love of her life, Fred Hegeman. That meeting resulted in 59 years of marriage as of August 2021. Their early married life found them moving many times throughout the Midwest but eventually setting their young family’s roots in Danville, California. Marlene found much elation in building their home life. The front door was always unlocked and no person was ever turned away. Any and every life celebration happened in that house with her at the helm. Birthday parties, baby showers, going away parties, countless celebratory dinners just to name a few. Some of her greatest sources of joy and pride was throwing a great party and making sure everyone was taken care of.
Retirement brought Fred and Marlene to St. Simons Island over twenty years ago. Even though they were on the other side of the country from some of the children and grandchildren now, she still made it her mission to be there for many huge life milestones. Births of her grandchildren, birthdays, sporting events, even going out to ice cream with the grandchildren were the most important things to Marlene.
Marlene is survived by her husband Fred Hegeman. Son Mike and Dianne Hegeman Dawsonville, GA; daughter Laura and Michael Alton of Concord, CA; son Mark and Pamela Hegeman of Sacramento, CA; son Paul and Cathy Hegeman of St. Simons Island, GA; daughter Lynne and DJ Murphy of Goodyear, AZ. She is also survived by her beloved 12 grandchildren: Erik, Elise, Nick, Mckenah, Garrett, Eric, Erle Jr., Justin, Michelle, Paul Steven Jr., Scott, Brady and AnneMarie. She was extra blessed with her great grandchildren: Sylas, Declan, Lyla, Jack, Braun, Lincoln, Scarlett, Madelynn, Hazel, and Brody.
Countless cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends will also feel a great void without Marlene’s physical presence in their lives.
Just as in her early years, Marlene’s retired years were committed to making everyone’s life she came in contact with joyful and comfortable. She served on many volunteer committees on St Simons and Brunswick. To keep her giving spirit alive, the family asks of you that in lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/?ds_rl=1278572&ds_rl=1278572&gclid=EAIaIQobChMInIr4wZiu8wIVVMqzCh3XiA23EAAYASAAEgIztfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#!/donation/checkout.
Services for Marlene will begin with a visitation on Tuesday October 5, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Edo Miller Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.
A celebration of life mass will be held on Wednesday October 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Williams Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
