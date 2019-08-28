January 21, 1947 – August 20, 2019
RACINE – Marlene Dee (nee: Harrison) Schaar, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded with the love of her family, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Marlene was born in Rhinelander, WI on January 21, 1947. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1964. On August 14, 1965 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Marlene was united in marriage with the love of her life, Roger Leroy Schaar.
In recent years, Marlene attended Christ Church United Methodist with her family. She enjoyed fishing, hunting (along with Roger, life members of Racine Instinctive Bowmen), crocheting and casinos. Above all, Marlene was all about her family and cherished spending time with all of her loved ones.
Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years; Roger; their daughter, Kelly Ann (Bryan) Swiggett; grandsons, Christopher Ryan (Lori) Swiggett & Kyle Jacob Swiggett; great-granddaughter, Harper Mae Swiggett; brother, Roger (Mary) Harrison; sisters-in-law, Glenda Fleuter & Joyce (Al) Smith; brothers-in-law, Dennis York; Chuck, Gregory & Bobby Highman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Harrison; mother, Alice (nee Neubauer) Bartel; brothers-in-law, Roy & Billy York and Jimmy Highman; and by Roger’s mom, Ida Peterson.
Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1000 am with Pastor Ryan O’Connell officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 500 – 700 pm and Saturday from 900 – 1000 am.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.