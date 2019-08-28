{{featured_button_text}}
Marlene Dee Schaar

January 21, 1947 – August 20, 2019

RACINE – Marlene Dee (nee: Harrison) Schaar, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded with the love of her family, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Marlene was born in Rhinelander, WI on January 21, 1947. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1964. On August 14, 1965 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Marlene was united in marriage with the love of her life, Roger Leroy Schaar.

In recent years, Marlene attended Christ Church United Methodist with her family. She enjoyed fishing, hunting (along with Roger, life members of Racine Instinctive Bowmen), crocheting and casinos. Above all, Marlene was all about her family and cherished spending time with all of her loved ones.

Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years; Roger; their daughter, Kelly Ann (Bryan) Swiggett; grandsons, Christopher Ryan (Lori) Swiggett & Kyle Jacob Swiggett; great-granddaughter, Harper Mae Swiggett; brother, Roger (Mary) Harrison; sisters-in-law, Glenda Fleuter & Joyce (Al) Smith; brothers-in-law, Dennis York; Chuck, Gregory & Bobby Highman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marlene was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Harrison; mother, Alice (nee Neubauer) Bartel; brothers-in-law, Roy & Billy York and Jimmy Highman; and by Roger’s mom, Ida Peterson.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1000 am with Pastor Ryan O’Connell officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 500 – 700 pm and Saturday from 900 – 1000 am.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments