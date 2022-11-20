Nov. 29, 1943—Nov. 12, 2022

NESHKORO — Marlene B. Haas, of Neshkoro, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin, WI, at the age of 78. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Marlene was born on November 29, 1943 in West Allis, WI. She attended Mercy High School in West Allis, graduating in 1961. While working full-time at High-Flite diner, she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from the Dominican College in Racine in 1965.

Marlene taught at S.C. Johnson Grade School in Racine from 1965-1968. During this time, she met her husband Daniel Haas and, shortly after their marriage, made the decision to leave education in order to raise her children. To help her family financially, she was a cook at the Buffalo Lake Lodge while still maintaining the Good Shepherd Church in Westfield, WI.

Marlene was very driven, with high hopes for her sons. She instilled in them the expectation that everybody should find the best version of themselves. In the rare instance you stepped out of line, there was a gentle pinch behind the arm to put you back in place.

She was “mom” to a house full of local kids, as she made countless frozen pizzas shared around the big round kitchen table. Additionally, that table, remembered fondly by so many, was known for family meals, card games, many great conversations and a few debates. Marlene took it all in with a great sense of humor, her favorite Diet Rite and some chocolate.

An avid lover of all sports, her heart had a special place for the ones her sons participated in. She was always there in the bleachers, with the one exception being a wrestling match she had to miss in order to watch her Green Bay Packers on their 1996 Super Bowl run. Marlene loved listening to Uecker and the Brewers in the summer, and watching the Packers in the basement over fall and winter.

In 1985, Marlene began managing Elite Marble with her husband Dan until their retirement in 2005. Retirement was filled with the things she loved—reading and listening to endless books, numerous trips with family and friends, gardening, and many spins of the slots. However, no amount of traveling or even the biggest jackpot would ever come close to her most valuable treasure and true love, her ten grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Daniel; sister, Judy (Richard) Cardin of West Allis, WI; her boys: Timothy (Jamie) Haas of Smithville, MO; Adam Haas of Madison, WI; Aaron (Melissa) Haas of Springboro, OH; Ethan (Ilana) Haas of Appleton, WI; Luke (Kari) Haas of Green Lake, WI; grandchildren: Emma (Benet) Kinghorn, Peter; Elizabeth, Samuel, Emily; Theodore; Henry, Josie, Hazel, Calvin; and the Kevin Thalacker family of Kirkwood, MO. Marlene was also an aunt to over 100 nieces and nephews that lovingly describe her as funny, wise, engaging, and kind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leona Becker; siblings: Edward Becker Jr., Lois Hagedorn, Carol Schaefer and Thomas Becker.

Her family would like to thank her doctor and the wonderful ICU and hospice teams at the ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin, for the amazing care and compassion shown to Marlene.

Marlene was a great lifelong friend to countless people and a woman of strong Catholic faith, the latter being something she devotedly passed on to her sons and grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family and will be missed beyond words.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 241 E. 6th St., Westfield, WI 53964. Father Savio Yerasani and Father Dale Grubba will concelebrate the Mass. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers a donation in Marlene’s name can be made to March for Life marchforlife.org or Catholic Charities catholiccharitiesusa.org. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.