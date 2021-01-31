 Skip to main content
RACINE - Marla Jean Rivett, 70, passed away at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha Campus on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there was a private service for the family.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

