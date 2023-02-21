July 14, 1954 – Feb. 15, 2023

RACINE—Marla Jean (nee: McAlpin) Bodnar, age 68, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on Wednesday February 15, 2023.

Marla was born in Clarinda, Iowa on July 14, 1954 to the late Gerald E. and Jane A. (nee: Huntington) McAlpin. She graduated from New Market High School in 1973 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Northwest Missouri State University. She was also inducted into the Bearcats Hall of Fame for performance & being a founding member of the women’s cross country team. On May 15, 1977 at Covenant Church of Essex, Iowa, Marla was united in marriage with the love of her life, John Patrick Bodnar.

Marla served Racine Unified School District as a phy ed and health teacher for over 25 years. She taught at Park HS, Knapp, Julian Thomas, and many others. She retired in 2019 and got to accomplish her goal of spending daily time with her sons’ families and many grandchildren.

Marla was an extremely faithful and proud member of First Evangelical Free Church, where her beloved husband has served as Senior Pastor since 1992. She served the church in multiple church ministries over the years including: deaconess, Sew Many Blessings, praise team, nursery, Awana leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, building & grounds committee, among others. Marla enjoyed staying active by kayaking & bicycling. She enjoyed supporting her sons in their numerous athletic endeavors, especially when John was coaching. Above all, she was an amazing wife, mom & grandma who always placed her family’s needs before her own.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her five sons and eleven grandchildren: Ryan (Katie) Ava and Matthew Bodnar, Frank (Kristin) Braelynn and Tony Bodnar, T.J. (Brittany) James, Rose, Ruth, and Titus Bodnar, John Mark (Hannah) Emmett, Elliott & Levi Bodnar, and Thomas Bodnar; sisters, LeAnn (Ted) Koch, Sheryl Kemerling, Janelle (Duane) Madison and Denise Nelson; brother, Gerry (Linda Rasmussen) McAlpin; aunt, Shirley Larson; brothers-in-law, Ted (Lynn) Bodnar and Jim (Terry) Bodnar; sister-in-law, Eva (Marvin) Clayborn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & friends. In addition to her parents, Marla was preceded in death by her in-laws, Rudolph Bodnar & Patricia Rasmussen, as well as her brother-in-laws, Don Nelson and Scott Kemerling.

Services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at Draeger-Langendorf on Wednesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 am. Memorials to First Evangelical Free Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Mullane, Dr. Rosenberg, Dr. Turner, Aurora nursing staff, Aurora Hospice, and to our family: Denise, Sheryl, Janelle, Duane & Marla’s niece Rachel for such loving care for Marla in her time of need. May God bless all of you!

