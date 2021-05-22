 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark 'Slim' E. Senft
0 comments

Mark 'Slim' E. Senft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark E. Senft “Slim” at rest May 17, 2021 at the age of 67 years. Dear son of the late Harold and Violet Senft. Former husband of Jennifer Senft-Bosmans. Beloved father of Kristin Senft. Brother of Linda “Putzie” (Gary) Seidler and the late Floyd (Sandy) Senft. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends. He was proud of being a skilled plumber and loved gardening especially his cherry tomatoes. He also enjoyed the outdoors and birdwatching.

A memorial service and sharing of memories will be held at a later date. Serving the family Schaff Funeral Home 414-541-7533.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News