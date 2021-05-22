Mark 'Slim' E. Senft

Mark E. Senft “Slim” at rest May 17, 2021 at the age of 67 years. Dear son of the late Harold and Violet Senft. Former husband of Jennifer Senft-Bosmans. Beloved father of Kristin Senft. Brother of Linda “Putzie” (Gary) Seidler and the late Floyd (Sandy) Senft. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends. He was proud of being a skilled plumber and loved gardening especially his cherry tomatoes. He also enjoyed the outdoors and birdwatching.