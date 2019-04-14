Mark S. Cunningham
December 7, 1954—April 4, 2019
Mark S Cunningham , 64, of Rochester, MN formerly of Racine, WI. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Eden Brook Nursing Home, Rochester, MN. following a battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 7, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI. The son of Thomas and Joan(nee: Ruetten) Cunningham and raised in Racine. He served in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his mother Joan (Sally), 5 brothers and sisters. Dale (Nancy) Cunningham, and Kurt Cunningham, of Racine, Rick (Judy Theama) Cunningham, of Green Bay, Erin (Clem) Stublaski of Union Grove and Beth (Neal) Neubauer of Mount Pleasant, 11 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father (Tom).
Mark’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staffs at Silver Creek Corner, St. Croix Hospice, Olmsted Medical Center Hospital and Eden Brook Nursing Home, for the care and compassion given to Mark. In memory of Mark, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
Private Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.