Mark Richard Megna

April 6, 1962—January 2, 2019
OAK CREEK—January 2nd, 2019, age 56. Loving husband of Cathy (nee Burzynski) for 31 years. Proud dad of Jessica, Tony, and Gina (Austin) Jost. Beloved son of the late Richard and Janet Megna. Brother of Vincent, and Christi (Phil). Brother-in-law of Susan (Tim) Karp, and David (Stacie) Burzynski. Nephew of the late Gary and the late Marlene Brill, and Donald (Marybeth) Brill. Son-in-law of Richard Burzynski and Joyce Gnacinski. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3100 S. 41st St., on Wednesday, January 9th from 3pm-6pm, followed by mass of Christian burial at 6PM.
Mark worked at Doral Corporation as C.F.O. for 15 years. He was an incredibly proud dad, the author of 13 books, a philosopher, and a mathematician. Mark had an infectious smile and an optimism for living life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
