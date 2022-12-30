Feb. 13, 1958 – Dec. 24, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Mark K. Gregory, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at home of a heart attack, after attending Christmas Eve Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Parish and having dinner with family, late Saturday evening, December 24, 2022.

Mark was born in Racine, WI on February 13, 1958, to Gerald “Gus” and Sylvia (nee: Seyferth) Gregory. He attended Trinity Lutheran School, Horlick High School (Class of 1976), UW-Platteville, Gateway, and MSOE. During the summer of 1977, Mark met the love of his life, Carol MacDonald. He knew in an instant he was going to spend the rest of his life with her, telling friends he couldn’t move out because he needed to save money to marry her. On June 30, 1979, in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, they were united in marriage.

For many years, Mark was employed as an engineer. He loved the profession and was so proud of his work and all he accomplished. For the past 15 years, he was a devoted Realtor with First Weber, having helped many families in our community find their perfect home. He truly embodied his motto “Your Realtor From Start To Finish”.

Mark was all about family. He coached and/or cheered on his kids and grandkids often driving across the state or country to support them. He was their biggest fan and his pride radiated off him. He became a Wisconsin Badger fan when his kids attended the school. He adored being a grandfather. He had a unique ability to see something special in every one of his grandkids and made sure they felt it. He hosted grandpa camp and was affectionately known as “grandpa monster”, chasing his grandchildren to their cars when leaving his home. He felt a deep pride in raising a close-knit family and helping them find homes nearby. He had a 100% open-door policy. His kids and their families were always coming and going. He was our family memory keeper and a captivating storyteller. He would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone in need with anything in life.

Surviving are his loving wife, Carol Anne Gregory; their children: Megan (Ross) Bray, Ben (Michelle) Gregory, Brianna (James) Doyle, and Shane Gregory; “Grandpa Monster” to Quinn, Eleanor, Hudson and Fiona Bray; Finley, Grant and Kellan Gregory; and Murphy and Olivia Doyle; favorite mother-in-law, JoAnn (nee: Smith) MacDonald; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Christine MacDonald, Catherine (Michael) Scoon, Michael (Soon) MacDonald, John (Kris) MacDonald, Patty (Brian) Thomas, Kevin MacDonald, Robert (Cheryl) MacDonald, Keith (Norma) MacDonald, Mary Jo (Rick) Kramer, Ronald (Marguerite) MacDonald and Amy MacDonald; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers, clients and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Gregory, father-in-law, Hugh MacDonald, and sister-in-law, Jana MacDonald.

Services celebrating Mark’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 12:00 noon. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Mount Pleasant Police & Fire Departments for trying everything in their powers to save Mark and to Racine County Medical Examiner’s office for their compassionate care & support.

