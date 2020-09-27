× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Joseph Peterson

4/19/1950 – 9/22/2020

GREENFIELD – Mark Joseph Peterson died in Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Mark fought through multiple ongoing ischemic strokes and aggressive vascular dementia for approximately a year (13 weeks of which were spent in a hospital) before succumbing to organ failure, with his family by his side. While Mark was preceded in death by his father Ralph and his brothers Jon and Jeff, he is survived and missed by his mother Jean (98 years of age), his siblings Rick (Diana Bowar), Mary (Tom Christ), Bill, Chris (Patty Gentz), and Lisa (John Nielsen), his wife Sue, and his three children Melissa, Todd, and Brad.

Born as a twin on the evening of Wednesday, April 19th of 1950 in Racine, WI into a hard-working family, where he was pulling onions as early as 6 years old, hard work was in his bones. Mark attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he found his love for Badgers sports teams and his wife of 43 years, Sue Frisch. He graduated with a double major in civil engineering and mathematics. While Mark followed this with several jobs, the most notable was as partial owner of a major Milwaukee construction company. He was a building Superintendent, where he supervised construction for dozens of commercial building projects in the Southeastern Wisconsin area.