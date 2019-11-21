Mark J. Manty

August 14, 1964—November 15, 2019
RACINE—Mark Jacob Manty, 55, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service for Mark will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:30 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Mark will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mark’s patriotism, donations to the USO or Wounded Warrior Project is encouraged by the family.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
