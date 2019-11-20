Mark J. Manty

August 14, 1964—November 15, 2019

RACINE—Mark Jacob Manty, 55, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Racine on August 14, 1964, the son of Melvin and Marlene (nee: Hazen) Manty. Mark was a 1982 graduate of Washington Park High School. He worked for Barry Tool for seven years, and then worked for SC Johnson for 30 years.

Mark was very supportive of the military, especially his nephew, Jacob who served as a United States Marine. Mark sent supplies overseas to the troops, and was a member of the United States Organization (USO). He was an avid Cubs fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer hunting, golfing, and baseball. Mark adored his nieces, nephew and two great nephews.

Mark is survived by his father, Melvin Manty; sisters, Gail (Greg) Griph, and Karen Manty, niece, Sara (Alex) Doxtater; great nephews, Carson and Jackson, niece, Erin Griph (Cody Keats), nephew, Jacob Griph; and his aunts, Marilyn Miheve, Bernice Perttu, and Ida Lahti. He is further survived by many dear cousins and friends, including Laura (Dave) Dominguese.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Manty.