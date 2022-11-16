 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark J. Johnson

July 29, 1964—Nov. 14, 2022

RACINE—Mark J. Johnson, 58, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Ascension- All Saints.

Mark was born in Kenosha, WI pm July 29, 1964, to Richard and Frances Johnson. He attended JI Case High School.

He is survived by his mother, Fran Johnson of Racine and brother, David Johnson of Union Grove. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Red” Johnson.

Private funeral services for Mark were held.

His family would like to thank the many caregivers at Ascension Hospital and Compassus Hospice for their care, support, and service.

