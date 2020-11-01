Mark Henry Brusky

January 11, 1947 – October 21, 2020

RACINE – Mark H. Brusky, 73, was welcomed from his earthly life into the Holy Spirit on October 21, 2020.

Mark was born in Racine to the late Norbert and Joyce (nee: Bergsbaken) Brusky on January 11, 1947. He was united in marriage to Cynthia A. Swencki on June 19, 1971.

Mark was a great man who loved his family. He was immensely proud of his kids. He was a quiet soul with many talents, simply put, a good man, with a memorable handshake. “The embodiment of the most interesting man in the world.”

Left to cherish Mark’s memories is his loving wife, Cynthia Brusky; children, Maxwell (Lindsey), Stefan (Barbara), Adrian, Noah (Brooke), and Quinn (Brian) Wutke; grandchildren, Henry, Claudia, Waylon, Braxton, and Mallory Brusky, and Axel and Layla Boero; step grandchildren, Tom and Kevin Lourigan; brothers and sisters, Joan (Frank) West, Paul (Janet) Brusky, Jeanne (Robert) O’Brien, Thomas (Sarah) Brusky, and Julie (Joseph) Rozkowski; sisters-in-law, Alice Brusky and Debra Swencki; brother-in-law, Keith Griffen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Mark is preceded in death by his brother, Peter Brusky; infant brother, Daniel Brusky; sister, Jane Griffen; and brother-in-law, Joel A. Swencki.