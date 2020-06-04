Mark H. Thompson
Mark H. Thompson

Mark H. Thompson

May 9, 1953 – June 1, 2020

KANSASVILLE – Mark Henry Thompson, age 67, passed away peacefully in the home he built, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born in Racine on May 9, 1953 to Vernon and May (nee: Heide) Thompson. He was a 1971 graduate of William Horlick High School. On June 28, 1975 in Pentecost Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Joan M. (nee: Pischke).

Mark was employed as a master carpenter with Signorin Construction for most of his career. Not only was he a builder, carpenter, handyman and truly a Jack-of-all-Trades; Mark was a teacher & helper who could explain all the fine details in a simple fashion. Often stoic, focused & determined; he loved sharing his talent by helping family and friends with projects and working on the family cabin in Pickerel, WI on Crane Lake. Mark cherished the great outdoors … enjoyed fishing for panfish, gardening & yardwork, maintaining & driving his beautiful vintage Ford Model T, and building bird houses for God’s little creatures. He also appreciated the simple things in life … chillaxing with Brock, watching Andy Griffith & old western shows, listening to old country music, and could always go for a stack of Keebler chocolate chip cookies & a cold glass of milk. Above all, Mark loved being with family … they were his everything!

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Joan; their children, Paul (Heather) Thompson, Ben (Erica) Thompson and Kelli Thompson; favorite grandson, Brock Thompson; dear mother, May Thompson; brothers & sister, Scott (Julie) Thompson, LuAnn (Ray Shindler) Thompson and Kurt (Jan Lawrence) Thompson; brother-in-law, Dale (Sandy) Pischke; sisters-in-law, Barb (John) Burgess and Nancy (Jeff) Kloster; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Thompson; and by Joan’s parents, Lester & Esther Pischke.

Services celebrating Mark’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. You may witness the service livestream by accessing https://youtu.be/YRGcxluqOFo. In recognition of Mark’s willingness to help others … memorials may be made to any charity that offers a kind deed to someone in need.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

A special note of thanks to Mark’s niece, April, for being extra helpful, caring & compassionate when he (and we) needed it most. May God bless you always!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

