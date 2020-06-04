Mark H. Thompson

Mark was born in Racine on May 9, 1953 to Vernon and May (nee: Heide) Thompson. He was a 1971 graduate of William Horlick High School. On June 28, 1975 in Pentecost Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Joan M. (nee: Pischke).

Mark was employed as a master carpenter with Signorin Construction for most of his career. Not only was he a builder, carpenter, handyman and truly a Jack-of-all-Trades; Mark was a teacher & helper who could explain all the fine details in a simple fashion. Often stoic, focused & determined; he loved sharing his talent by helping family and friends with projects and working on the family cabin in Pickerel, WI on Crane Lake. Mark cherished the great outdoors … enjoyed fishing for panfish, gardening & yardwork, maintaining & driving his beautiful vintage Ford Model T, and building bird houses for God’s little creatures. He also appreciated the simple things in life … chillaxing with Brock, watching Andy Griffith & old western shows, listening to old country music, and could always go for a stack of Keebler chocolate chip cookies & a cold glass of milk. Above all, Mark loved being with family … they were his everything!