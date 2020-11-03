Mark G. Taschner

Mark was a simple man of few words but known to his family and friends for his quick wit and sense of humor. He showed great patience in teaching his grandchildren his many hobbies (shooting, playing ball, fishing, etc). Mark’s firm handshakes, bear hugs, and “strongest finger in the world” will be forever missed. He loved the outdoors, including his trips to Florence, WI with Tim, and Walleye fishing with “Kres”. He was an outstanding athlete, playing city league softball with his children into his 50’s. Mark loved all Wisconsin sports teams and attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren. He was an animal lover often saying he preferred dogs to people. Mark was good with his hands whether it be a home repair or anything mechanical and found it unacceptable to not do it himself. Integrity and honesty are the values he preached and lived up to, “A man is only as good as his word, kiddo.” Marko, you are forever in our hearts.