RACINE - Mark G. Reichenberger, age 64, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Elkhorn, WI, March 7, 1957, son of the late Russell and Claudine (nee: Carnell) Reichenberger.

Mark proudly served in the United States Navy. He was employed as a welder for many years. Mark was an avid Packer fan. Above all he cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Chad (Allison) Reichenberger, Ameilia (Bryan) Jackson-Grau, Sarah Reichenberger, Mark (Angie) Ruiz, Joe Ruiz; 16 grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings: Russell (Joanne) Reichenberger, Jr., Marcyne Reichenberger, Gale (Frank) Kasprzyk; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley (Gilbert) Alvarez.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kinzie Ave. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

