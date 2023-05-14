June 16, 1956—April 25, 2023

HAMILTON, AL—Mark G. Adam passed away on April 25, 2023, at his new home in Hamilton, AL. He suffered a heart attack while working in his workshop, which he had been setting up since moving there earlier in the year. Mark was born on June 16, 1956, to Gus and Ruth Adam and was raised in Kenosha, WI.

Through an introduction by the owner’s daughter at one of his first jobs after high school in 1974, Mark was introduced to Ursula Filz. They were married on April 10, 1976, and had just celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary at their new home in Hamilton.

Mark and Ursula raised their family in Kenosha and later moved to Mt. Pleasant, WI, after their children finished school.

They had two sons: Peter (Kelley) Adam of Fennimore, WI, and Bryan (Kelly) Adam of Bristol, WI. Mark is also survived by nine grandchildren: Madelyn, Warren, Jillian, Miriam, Genevieve, Isaiah, Kellen, Ember, and Forrest.

Mark worked primarily as a Machinist for several different manufacturing firms throughout his career, including the Case Corporation in Racine, WI, where he started his career and returned to in the 1990s before retiring in 2016.

During retirement, Mark enjoyed woodworking, working/volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, traveling, and treasure hunting at antique stores. He also loved playing pool and giving rides to anyone who appreciated his beautiful 1966 Cadillac convertible. He most recently attended the First Baptist Church in Hamilton, where he and Ursula planned to become members.

Mark was a man who loved his family and helping others. He was someone you could count on for help with anything mechanical, and he was serious about being a man of his word. He valued his reputation as someone who was trustworthy and had integrity.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Ruth Adam, in-laws, Gus and Elly Filz, and his brother, Ken Adam. He is survived by his wife, Ursula; sister, Lori (John) Griffin; sister-in-law, Donna Adam; children; and grandchildren.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, located at 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a service at 11:30 AM.

