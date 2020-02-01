Mark Eugene Flynn

Age 68, of Kansasville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ascension All Saints in Racine following a short illness.

Mark was born in St Joseph, Missouri to Eugene and Joy (née Snodderly) Flynn. The family lived in a number of states due to Gene’s job transfers. Mark and Mary Bridget Lavin met at The College of Racine and married on June 25, 1977 at St Mary’s Church, Dover.

Mark’s parents, Gene and Joy, preceded him in death as did his in-laws, Gene and Helen (née: Bennett) Lavin. Also in heaven are nephews Nathan Lavin and Mario Lena Jr. and beloved uncles and aunts.