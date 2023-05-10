Oct. 6, 1953 – Apr. 19, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Mark Daniel Stone, 69, of Mound, Minnesota, who passed away on April 19th, 2023 at Methodist Hospital. He was born on October 6th, 1953 to Raymond and Irene Stone.

Mark graduated from William Horlick High School in 1971. He went on to pursue a career in the automotive industry, working at Chrysler for 30 years, devoting much of his time as a UAW union leader before retiring at the age of 50.

Mark was a loving ex-spouse to Velia Castillo for 20 years. Together, they raised 3 children, Daniel, Erik, and Jacquelyn. Mark will be remembered for his kindness, loving smile, funny jokes, and deep care for his family. He especially cherished spending time with his daughter. In her younger years pridefully watched her dance recitals, lovingly referring to her as his “tiny dancer.” He deeply enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and brothers, soaking up the sun with family in San Diego, and playing endlessly with his grandkids. He loved listening to music, dancing with his family, and rooting for the Packers each Sunday.

Mark is survived by his son, Daniel (Andrea) Stone, son, Erik (Katrina) Stone; daughter, Jacquelyn (Jesse) Stone-Johnson; brother, Dennis (Karen) Stone; sister, Mary Renteria, sister, Janice Winch; sister-in-law, Rae, sister-in-law, Donna; nieces: Becky, Katie, Carissa, Davina, Elizabeth, Michelle, Noel, Natalie and nephews: Steve, Mike, Neal and grandchildren: Sydney Mark, Mia Jade, Naomi Madeline, Isla Daniel, Luna Sofia, Maxston Walker, and Ezra Julian. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Stone Wittke, father, Raymond Stone, brother, David Stone, brother, Wayne Stone, brother-in-law, Roy Renteria, stepfather, Gordon Wittke and granddaughter, Madeline Rose.

A funeral service for Mark will be held on Saturday, May 13th. Visitation will be at 3 pm and the ceremony will be at 4 pm. It will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Lane Rd, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403.

Mark will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

