Mark D. Rannow

Aug. 8, 1952 - Mar. 7, 2022

Mark Rannow, 69, passed away on March 7, 2022. He was born to Richard and Cecilia Rannow. He served his country in the Navy on the USS John Adams from 1970 - 1973. He was a Pipefitter for Local 118 in Kenosha for 35 years. Mark's passion was woodworking.

Mark is survived by his wife, Carla (Kirkeby) Rannow; children: Marc (Callie) Rannow, Kyle Rannow, Benjamin (April) Price; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerry (Dee) Rannow and Richard (Diane) Rannow; and sister, Lisa Fiehweg. Preceded in death by Guy Rannow, Gregg Rannow and parents: Richard Rannow and Don and Cecilia Fiehweg.

A celebration of Mark's life will be on May 21, 2022 at G & C Catering, 3120 Roberts St., Franksville, WI at 11:00 a.m.