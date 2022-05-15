 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark D. Rannow

  • 0
Mark D. Rannow

Aug. 8, 1952 - Mar. 7, 2022

Mark Rannow, 69, passed away on March 7, 2022. He was born to Richard and Cecilia Rannow. He served his country in the Navy on the USS John Adams from 1970 - 1973. He was a Pipefitter for Local 118 in Kenosha for 35 years. Mark's passion was woodworking.

Mark is survived by his wife, Carla (Kirkeby) Rannow; children: Marc (Callie) Rannow, Kyle Rannow, Benjamin (April) Price; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerry (Dee) Rannow and Richard (Diane) Rannow; and sister, Lisa Fiehweg. Preceded in death by Guy Rannow, Gregg Rannow and parents: Richard Rannow and Don and Cecilia Fiehweg.

A celebration of Mark's life will be on May 21, 2022 at G & C Catering, 3120 Roberts St., Franksville, WI at 11:00 a.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News