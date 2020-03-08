Mark D. Murphy
May 15, 1959 – March 3, 2020

RACINE – Mark David Murphy, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital due to long-term complications associated with Type I Diabetes.

A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held at Community Christian Church (238 Chicago Street, Racine, WI 53405) on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Cecil Jackson officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Sunday from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Private interment will take place on Monday at St. James Cemetery in Vermont, WI. Memorials to Community Christian Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

