Mark D. Murphy

May 15, 1959 – March 3, 2020

RACINE – Mark David Murphy, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital due to long term complications associated with Type I Diabetes.

Mark was born in Elkhorn, WI on May 15, 1959 to the late Leonard and Delores (nee: Bohn) Murphy. A graduate of Delavan-Darien High School, he was a talented CNC Machinist, retiring from Bombardier in 2011 when his health forced him to resign.

A man of great faith, Mark was a faithful and proud member of Community Christian Church, where he was active as a Deacon, Bible Study and was a Wednesday Night Prayer Advocate…just to name a few. He also served as treasurer of the Harvest Outreach Food Pantry and was a Ridgewood Care Center volunteer. Kind, compassionate & always considerate of others, Mark truly lived his religion and was passionate about spreading the love of Jesus.

Never letting his failing health get the best of him, Mark participated in our community Lighthouse Run…always getting cheers from participants & spectators as he crossed the finish line with his artificial prosthetic leg. When he wasn’t reading the Bible, religious book or at church, Mark was a sports enthusiast who cheered on our Wisconsin teams, especially the Packers. He also enjoyed a good game of Dominoes or Cribbage.