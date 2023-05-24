CALEDONIA—It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved brother, Mark Anthony Wolfe on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the age of 63. A visitation for Mark will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place. Please see funeral home website for a complete obituary.