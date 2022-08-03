June 8, 1956—July 27, 2022

RACINE—Mark Anthony Salinas, age 66, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with his loving family at his side. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, June 8, 1956, son of the late Ernest and Mary Lou (Nee: Lucio) Salinas. Mark was a 1975 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School.

On Friday, September 13, 1985, Mark was united in marriage to Gail Wirkus in the gardens of Wustum Museum. Mark was employed by Racine Wastewater for 22 years until his retirement in 2021.

He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed bowling, golf, baseball, softball, and basketball. In his earlier years he coached his son, his son’s high school bowling team, the girls high school bowling team, his daughter and most recently his grandsons. Mark had a vast knowledge of the game and was always a second set of eyes to everyone he helped, adults and kids alike. Mark also enjoyed testing his luck at the casinos. Above all it was time spent with his family that he cherished.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Gail; son, Scott Salinas (Samantha Kelly); daughter, Stephanie Salinas; five grandchildren: Andre, Aaron, Ariyanna, Skylar, and Arya; siblings: Ron Salinas, Bucky Salinas, Gloria Salinas, and Brenda Salinas; in-laws: Mike (Cheryl) Wirkus, Patricia (Jerry) Dellemann, Kim Litrenta, Cathy Wirkus, Tracy (Rick) Kutch; special nephew, Donnie Lee; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy and his in-laws, James and Del Wirkus (James Braden), Sue Friso, Jim Wirkus Jr., Scott Wirkus and Danny Litrenta.

A Memorial Service celebrating Mark’s life will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, August 7, 2022, 4:00 PM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation 2:00 PM until time of service.

A very special thank you to the ICU staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, for their loving and compassionate care.

