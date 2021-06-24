 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Anthony Mosley
0 Comments

Mark Anthony Mosley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Anthony Mosley

January 8, 1970—June 10, 2021

RACINE—Mark Anthony Mosley, age 51 passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Oak Creek, WI. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www. Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build your own DIY air conditioner

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News