RACINE—Mark Anthony Mosley, age 51 passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Oak Creek, WI. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.