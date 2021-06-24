January 8, 1970—June 10, 2021
RACINE—Mark Anthony Mosley, age 51 passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Oak Creek, WI. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
