May 19, 1923—October 11, 2018
RACINE – Mark Akgulian, 95, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Thursday, October 11, 2018.
Mark was born in Racine on May 19, 1923 to Avak and Hripsime (nee, Hacherian) Akgulian. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School and served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during WWII. He graduated from Layton School of Art in Milwaukee in 1950 and continued his education at the American Academy of Art in Chicago. Upon completing his education, he worked as a commercial artist from the 1950s until his retirement in the 1990s, first as a freelance illustrator and in later years as an employee of Design North. In 2001 Mark received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Advertising and Marketing Club of Southeastern Wisconsin.
Mark married the former Mary Dadian, celebrating 62 years of marriage in July. He was a member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church where he was a member of the choir and served on the Building and Project Committees. He was also a member of the Wustum Art Museum and a patron of the Racine Symphony.
Survivors include his wife, Mary (Dadian) Akgulian; daughter Lisa Akgulian (Dr. George Barsamian); son Nishan Akgulian (Risa Honig); sister-in-law Ann Akgulian; sister-in-law Margaret Williams; sister-in-law Margaret Dadian; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Shockey Julie. Mark is also survived by many dear godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Sahag and Rose Akgulian, his brothers Sam Akgulian and George Akgulian, and his brother-in-law Richard Williams.
Mark loved classical music, visiting art museums, carpentry, working on his home, and enjoyed following his favorite sports teams.
Funeral services for Mark will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Mesrob Armenian Church or Armenian EyeCare Project.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
