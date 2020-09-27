Mark A. Stuhr

Mark was employed by St. Joseph Church, Racine Metal Fab, and St. Matthew Church in Oak Creek as building and grounds maintenance. Mark had 15-plus years experience equipped with expert knowledge of cleaning equipment, products and techniques. He loved animals both wild and tamed. On occasion, he brought them home for pets, like a large snake, a small owl that couldn’t fly, a raccoon that didn’t stay locked in a cage and different dogs, some of which he kept. In his younger years, he also liked hunting and fishing. Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.