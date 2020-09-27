Mark A. Stuhr

1956 – 2020
Mark Anthony Stuhr, age 64, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born January 5, 1956, the son of Carl A. and Elaine G. (Nee: Pfeiffer) Stuhr.
Mark was employed by St. Joseph Church, Racine Metal Fab, and St. Matthew Church in Oak Creek as building and grounds maintenance. Mark had 15-plus years experience equipped with expert knowledge of cleaning equipment, products and techniques. He loved animals both wild and tamed. On occasion, he brought them home for pets, like a large snake, a small owl that couldn’t fly, a raccoon that didn’t stay locked in a cage and different dogs, some of which he kept. In his younger years, he also liked hunting and fishing. Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine Stuhr; brothers, Carl A. Stuhr and Craig Stuhr of Racine; sisters, Carol Johnson of Racine, Theresa (Richard) Heusdens of Burlington, WI; nieces and nephews, Scott Stuhr, Jeremy Johnson (Autumn Avila), Angela Johnson (Al Ophoven), Jodi (John) Payne, Dennis (Nerissa) Heusdens, Richard (Michelle) Heusdens, Jeffery (Ashley) Heusdens, Carrie Heusdens, Michael Heusdens, Molly Stuhr, Brandon Modrow; special childhood friends, Perry Thornton, Mike and Sharon Stefka; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl A. Stuhr; sister, Jacqueline Marie Stuhr, infant niece Sarah Johnson, brother-in-law, Dean Johnson, and nephew, Carl A. Stuhr Jr.
Private services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.