Mark A. Scott

All are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Mark’s Life at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue on Friday September 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorials to Big Brothers/Big Sisters 788 N. Jefferson St Unit 600, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or to J.I. Case High School-Theater Department 7345 Washington Avenue, Racine WI 53406 have been suggested.