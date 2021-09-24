 Skip to main content
Mark A. Scott
WIND POINT—Mark A. Scott, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning September 13, 2021, at his residence.

All are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Mark’s Life at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue on Friday September 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorials to Big Brothers/Big Sisters 788 N. Jefferson St Unit 600, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or to J.I. Case High School-Theater Department 7345 Washington Avenue, Racine WI 53406 have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

