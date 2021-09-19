Mark A. Scott

Mark attended St. Sebastian’s grade school and was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1987”. He excelled in basketball there, was a member of their State Championship team in 1985 and was named to the Racine All County Basketball team. Mark also played for Ripon College, where he graduated with a degree in Politics and Government with a minor in Philosophy. Mark was first employed as a procurement specialist with SuperValue, then with WE Energies. Since 2009 he had been working with Miller Brewing now Molson/Coors with his most recent role being Senior Category Manager of Capital Expenditures. When he wasn’t working in the office, Mark was busy coaching and supporting his kids in life, sports, and all other endeavors. Always with open arms and sage advice, Mark proved to be a good mentor for many people around him. In his spare time, Mark loved all sports and watching Wisconsin teams with his friends and family. A large man of stature with a huge heart to match, Mark will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, sarcasm, and honesty. Above all, he will be best remembered as a great father, son, brother, and dear friend to many people.