September 17, 1969—September 13, 2021
Mark A. Scott, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning September 13, 2021, at his residence. Mark was born in Racine on September 17, 1969, son of Patrick Scott and Bonnie Chillquist.
Mark attended St. Sebastian’s grade school and was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1987”. He excelled in basketball there, was a member of their State Championship team in 1985 and was named to the Racine All County Basketball team. Mark also played for Ripon College, where he graduated with a degree in Politics and Government with a minor in Philosophy. Mark was first employed as a procurement specialist with SuperValue, then with WE Energies. Since 2009 he had been working with Miller Brewing now Molson/Coors with his most recent role being Senior Category Manager of Capital Expenditures. When he wasn’t working in the office, Mark was busy coaching and supporting his kids in life, sports, and all other endeavors. Always with open arms and sage advice, Mark proved to be a good mentor for many people around him. In his spare time, Mark loved all sports and watching Wisconsin teams with his friends and family. A large man of stature with a huge heart to match, Mark will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, sarcasm, and honesty. Above all, he will be best remembered as a great father, son, brother, and dear friend to many people.
Mark will be dearly missed by his children, Quinten Scott, Cailey Scott (fiance, Tobias Barkley), and Cecelia Scott; parents, Patrick Scott, Bonnie (Keith) Chillquist; brother, James (Wendy) Scott; his loving companion for the last eight years, Jennifer Altenbach Maxwell and her family; his friend and mother of his children, Christine Scott; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many dear friends.
All are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Mark’s Life at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue on Friday September 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorials to Big Brothers/Big Sisters 788 N. Jefferson St Unit 600, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or to J.I. Case High School-Theater Department 7345 Washington Avenue, Racine WI 53406 have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to