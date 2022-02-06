Dec. 5, 1983 - Jan. 31, 2022

RACINE - Mark A. Petersen, 38, passed away at his home on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Mark was born in Racine on December 5, 1983, to James and Sally (nee: Aakhus) Petersen. He graduated from Gateway Technical College with an associate degree in Electronics. Mark served in the United States Army and trained to become an Army Ranger. He served one tour in Iraq and three in Afghanistan receiving a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts along with numerous other commendations. Mark was movie buff with an impressive movie collection.

He is survived by his parents, James and Sally Petersen; daughter, Emily Petersen; siblings: Gretchen and Robert Petersen; and grandparents, Nels and Dolores Petersen. Mark is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.

A Funeral Mass for Mark will be held at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

