Mark A. Boedecker

June 30, 1960 — August 31, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mark Anthony Boedecker, age 59; beloved son of Rita (nee: Steiner) Boedecker & the late James Boedecker; brother of Charles (Debra) Boedecker; father of Joseph (Emmie) Boedecker & Sommer Lee (Zach) Vasey; and grandfather of Luke & Lucia Boedecker; passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

A memorial service celebrating Mark’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

