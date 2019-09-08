Mark A. Boedecker

June 30, 1960 – August 31, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Mark Anthony Boedecker, age 59, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Mark was born in Kenosha, WI on June 30, 1960 to Rita (nee: Steiner) Boedecker & the late James Boedecker. A 1978 graduate of JI Case High School, he went on to earn his welding degree from Gateway Technical College. Mark was employed as a welder / fabricator at Readon Metal Fabricating, Inc. in Wauwatosa.
Among his interests, Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and mastered the art of taxidermy. Above all, he loved spending time with family – especially with card / board games.
Surviving are his mother, Rita Boedecker; brother, Charles (Debra) Boedecker; son, Joseph (Emmie) Boedecker; daughter, Sommer Lee (Zach) Vasey; grandchildren, Luke & Lucia Boedecker; nephew (of whom Mark called “My Little Mister”), James Boedecker; aunts, Carole (Joe) Boulanger and Evie Steiner; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, James Boedecker (died in 1983); infant twin sisters, Monica & Veronica; uncle, Joe Steiner; aunt, Elaine (Jerry) Dufek; and cousin, Dennis Boulanger.
A memorial service celebrating Mark’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Special note of thanks to the amazing staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially Mary Beth Holden, for the compassionate care & support given in Mark’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
