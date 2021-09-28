Mark A. Adrian

May 28, 1941—September 26, 2021
WATERFORD—Mark A. age 80 of Waterford passed away on Sunday September 26, 2021. Born on May 28, 1941, in Bay View Wisconsin the son of the late Ray and Betty (nee Klapa) Adrian.
He spent his early life in Bay View and his family moved to Waterford where Mark graduated high school. After High School he enlisted in the Army where he proudly served in Germany for two years during the Vietnam War. In June 1970 he married Ellen Tennessen the couple raised two boys Steven and Chad. Mark returned from the military and worked in several different locations including an East Troy Restaurant, but later started Mr. Mark’s Restaurant in Waterford where he owned and operated until his retirement in 2003. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, and was an avid Packer Backer, but his pride and joy were his two boys Steven and Chad.
Survived by children: Steven (Renae) Adrian of Virginia, and Chad (Lisa) Adrian of Watertown Wisconsin. Four grandchildren survive him: Amalia (Kyle) Priest, Noah, Eli and Simeon Adrian. Also survived by siblings: Mary (Paul) Heil, Tricia Wallace, Michael (Elaine) Adrian and special Brother Tim (Pat) Adrian. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at St. Thomas Church Wednesday September 29, 2021, from 9:30-11:00 AM, Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Church 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185.
Burial will take place next month at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Love, Inc. of Burlington.
