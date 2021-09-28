Mark A. Adrian

He spent his early life in Bay View and his family moved to Waterford where Mark graduated high school. After High School he enlisted in the Army where he proudly served in Germany for two years during the Vietnam War. In June 1970 he married Ellen Tennessen the couple raised two boys Steven and Chad. Mark returned from the military and worked in several different locations including an East Troy Restaurant, but later started Mr. Mark’s Restaurant in Waterford where he owned and operated until his retirement in 2003. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, and was an avid Packer Backer, but his pride and joy were his two boys Steven and Chad.