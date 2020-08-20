× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 14, 1927 – August 16, 2020

Marjorie Speckhard, 93, of Racine, WI, formerly of Cottage Grove, MN, Valparaiso, IN, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Chesterton, IN, died August 16th, 2020.

She was born Marjorie Ruth Hausrath in Cleveland OH on February 14th, 1927. She attended Valparaiso University, where she received a degree in education. She married Karl Harold Speckhard (previous Superintendent of Duneland Schools) on August 30, 1947 in Ohio. Together they raised six children.

She was employed over the years as a bookkeeper, substitute teacher and shop owner, but she is best remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She made life-long connections wherever she lived and will be fondly remembered by innumerable friends. She was an ardent Republican, Packers fan, bridge player, and hostess. She dedicated countless hours to volunteering at the churches she attended wherever she lived, and she served as an example of steadfast and prayerful devotion to Christ. Following Karl’s retirement from Duneland Schools, they moved to a lake house in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, with winters spent in St. Augustine, FL. After 12 years, they returned to Valparaiso, IN, and later moved to the Minneapolis area. Marjorie moved to Racine, WI in 2016 to be near her daughter.