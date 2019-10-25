Marjorie D. Baker Smith, 92, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Road, Bristol. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be made to the newly established Enned R. Baker Scholarship Fund, at Stone-Campbell International, P.O. Box 141117, Cincinnati, OH 45251.
CASEY FAMILY OPTIONS FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016 75th Street, Kenosha (262) 653-0667
