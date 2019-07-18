Marjorie M. Zielke

May 20, 1930 — July 12, 2019

RACINE — The world has lost a sweet woman and God has gained an amazing angel.

Friends and family will gather at the funeral home, Friday, July 19, 2019, visitation 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Reverend Marcy Wieties officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emaus ELCA, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Health Care Network have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marjorie M. Zielke
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments