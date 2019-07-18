Marjorie M. Zielke

May 20, 1930 — July 12, 2019
RACINE — The world has lost a sweet woman and God has gained an amazing angel.
Friends and family will gather at the funeral home, Friday, July 19, 2019, visitation 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Reverend Marcy Wieties officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emaus ELCA, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Health Care Network have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.